Phil Jones Insists He Will Not Dwell on 'Crap' FA Cup Final Mistake When Facing Eden Hazard

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has claimed that he won't be affected by facing up against Eden Hazard next week just one month on from his mistake which gifted Chelsea the win in the FA Cup final.

Jones clattered into the back of Hazard at Wembley and the Belgium international stepped up to give Chelsea a narrow lead which the Blues held on to until the final whistle.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The two Premier League stars will reunite next week in the World Cup but Jones is adamant that he won't let the disappointment of May's FA Cup final defeat get to him in Kaliningrad on matchday three in Group G.

"It was crap," Jones said, reflecting on United's defeat the Chelsea, quoted by the Guardian. "But that’s football. These things happen and you move on. You have to, because I can’t sit on my arse and dwell on it for weeks and weeks and weeks. I’d be ready to jump off a bridge if I thought like that.

"It was disappointing - gutted. But these things happen. Some get highlighted more than others but I’m used to it now and I like to think I’m wise enough and experienced enough to deal with it.

"[Hazard has] got to be up there with the best players in the world. He’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s agile. He’s a difficult player to play against, but there are talented players in all the squads. We’ve got some here as well, so I’m not too worried about players from other teams."

Jones will be hoping to be in line for a starting place against Tunisia on Monday as England look to kick off their group stage campaign in style, with three points also a must against Panama six days later.