Sky Sports Reporter Provides Update on Rumoured Liverpool Move for Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool are currently looking 'unlikely' to sign wantaway Stoke forward Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, according to Sky Sports' Vinny O'Connor. The Swiss international - currently away with his country for the World Cup - has been linked with a move to Merseyside, but talks is starting to quieten down.

Having been relegated with the Potters this summer, Shaqiri is almost certain to leave this summer, and with a reported transfer fee of around £15m, whoever captures him will be receiving a bargain.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, that bargain doesn't currently seem to be coming Liverpool's way, according to Vinny O'Connor.

"They’ve been linked with Xherdan Shaqiri but I’ve been told that’s perhaps unlikely. Whether that changes with what’s happened with Fekir, [I don’t know]," O’Connor said, speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast (via the Express).

"Someone they’ve been interested in Thomas Lemar but I’ve been given no indication that they’re going to go back in for him.

"What I did get out of Liverpool from an unofficial source is that it’s still foot on the ball as the World Cup starts with recruitment. Take that as you want.

"I’m not 100 per cent sure what that means but they are still trying to fill those vital, creative areas that of course, with the departure of (Philippe) Coutinho, it’s not lacking as such, but they want that extra spark in midfield."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be in the market for a direct replacement for Coutinho over the next couple of months, having failed to sign Lyon's Nabil Fekir. Shaqiri would seem an unlikely acquisition to fall under that category, and has only really been touted as a signing to add depth to the attack at Anfield.