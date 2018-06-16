Stoke City Plot Move for Watford Striker as the Potters Look to Add Firepower to Squad

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has made Watford frontman Andre Gray a primary target for the club as they look return to the top flight at the first time of asking.


Stoke were relegated from the Premier League after a poor 2017/18 campaign in which they managed to score just 35 goals. The Potters faced a striker crisis as the season came to an end, with former manager Paul Lambert choosing to exclude Saido Berahino and Jese from the playing squad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to The Mirror, current manager Gary Rowett has made the forward position one of the key areas to strengthen this summer, and with the arrival of Benik Afobe already confirmed, the Championship proven Andre Gray is said to be next on the Potters' wish list.


The Wolverhampton born striker started just 16 games for Watford last season, and whilst his goal scoring record at Burnley was exemplary, he managed to find the back of the net just five times in the 2017/18 season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Mirror are reporting that Rowett is considering a bid for the forward, but is also interested in Newcastle's Dwight Gayle. It's understood that Rafa Benitez would be reluctant to let Gayle leave the club unless he can find a replacement, something that may be difficult given Newcastle owner Mike Ashley's reputation for frugality in the transfer market.


Stoke fans should be encouraged by the moves the club is making this summer, with the signing of Benik Afobe for £12m a definite statement of intent. Whether they do manage to acquire Andre Gray or not, the club appears to be moving in the right direction after a disappointing campaign in 2017/18.

