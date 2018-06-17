Germany begins its defense of the 2014 World Cup title when it takes on Mexico in Group F of the 2018 edition at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Germany is seeking to become the first back-to-back World Cup winner since Brazil pulled it off in 1958 and 1962, though it has endured a bunch of overturn to its roster, with a new generation helping lead the charge. Among the newer faces playing vital roles are right back Joshua Kimmich, forward Timo Warner and midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Mexico has its eyes on getting beyond the round of 16 after being eliminated at that stage in each of the last six World Cups, but getting out of the group will be a challenge in its own right, with matches against Sweden and South Korea to come. A bit of revenge will be on Mexico's mind, as it lost to Germany 4–1 in the semifinals of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

