How To Watch Germany vs. Mexico: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Germany vs. Mexico in the World Cup group stage on Sunday, June 17.

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2018

Germany begins its defense of the 2014 World Cup title when it takes on Mexico in Group F of the 2018 edition at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Germany is seeking to become the first back-to-back World Cup winner since Brazil pulled it off in 1958 and 1962, though it has endured a bunch of overturn to its roster, with a new generation helping lead the charge. Among the newer faces playing vital roles are right back Joshua Kimmich, forward Timo Warner and midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Mexico has its eyes on getting beyond the round of 16 after being eliminated at that stage in each of the last six World Cups, but getting out of the group will be a challenge in its own right, with matches against Sweden and South Korea to come. A bit of revenge will be on Mexico's mind, as it lost to Germany 4–1 in the semifinals of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

