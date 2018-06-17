Portuguese Outlet Claims Liverpool Are 'Very Interested' in €40m-Rated Porto Full Back

The latest news coming out of Portugal is that Liverpool are 'very interested' in Porto left back Alex Telles and are considering whether they are prepared to pay the €40m asking price.

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea were in the driving seat but Liverpool were ready to hijack the move, and they may now be favourites to sign the Brazilian defender if they want to shell out the required amount for his services.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Telles made 30 league appearances for Porto as they regained the Portuguese title last season, scoring three goals and creating 14 more for his teammates. However, that's not the only reason Porto don't want him to leave.

The Dragons have already lost two full backs to Premier League sides this summer, with Diego Dalot going to Manchester United after Ricardo Pereira had joined Leicester City, and they don't want to sell another.

A Bola (via SportWitness) reports that Liverpool will need to part with €40m to secure the services of Telles, with the Reds reportedly 'tempted' to pay up and get the deal done.





Telles' current contract at Porto runs until 2021 and the 25-year-old is in no rush to leave the Estadio do Dragao. However, his attitude could change if a solid bid materialises.

Telles joined Porto from Galatasaray for €6.5m in 2016 after a loan spell at Inter. The deal included a 10% sell-on clause so the Turkish champions stand to make a few extra million if and when Telles leaves Porto.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Telles played against Liverpool when Porto lost 5-0 to Jurgen Klopp's team in the Champions League last 16 in 2017/18. He was not involved during the second leg at Anfield.