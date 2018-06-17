Real Madrid 'Unmoved' After World Cup Heroics & Will Demand €1bn if Ronaldo Wants to Leave

The Real Madrid hierarchy are remaining adamant that Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave the Santiago Bernabéu this summer despite his latest man of the match performance with Portugal, according to reports.

It has been rumoured for some time that the 33-year-old could be vying for a move this summer, something which wasn't helped by his comments immediately after Madrid's comfortable win in the Champions League final.

VI-Images/GettyImages

It has been suggested that Los Blancos could look to bring Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar to the club ahead of the new season, with the French giants interested in bringing Ronaldo to the Parc des Princes.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is even believed to have been in attendance as Ronaldo single handily rescued a point for Portugal in their highly anticipated match against Spain.

But Spanish outlet Marca have insisted that Real Madrid's decision makers haven't changed their tune over Ronaldo's future at the club, even despite his performance in Portugal's opening match at the 2018 World Cup.

The club even relayed that message back to the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, in a meeting last week.

Ronaldo has a contract in the Spanish capital until 2021 and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be held to that deal unless a club is willing to meet his €1bn release clause.

Many expect that Ronaldo will eventually move back to boyhood club Sporting CP before he hangs up his boots for good, with some also believing that his journey back to the Estádio José Alvalade could be via Manchester United.

But Real Madrid's hierarchy are insisting that the Portugal international sees out the remainder of his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, all but ending PSG's hopes of making a big-money signing this summer.