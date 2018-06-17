How To Watch Sweden vs. South Korea: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Sweden vs. South Korea in the World Cup group stage on Monday, June 18.

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2018

An intriguing match in Group F of the World Cup will pit Sweden against South Korea.

Sweden, which is playing without the retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic, beat Italy in the playoff round to deny the Italians a World Cup spot for the first time since the 1958 tournament and secure their own place in Russia.

South Korea, meanwhile, is led by Tottenham star Son Heung-min, and will be looking to continue the theme of surprise results, with the Asian side widely expected to finish in fourth.

After Germany's loss to Mexico on Sunday, a win would let one team leapfrog the defending champions, while a draw would see them finish the first round of matches in the group in last place.  

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

