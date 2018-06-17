WATCH: Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Displays His Skills in Awesome 'No-Look Challenge' Video

Roberto Firmino's skills are no secret at this point, with Liverpool's Brazilian ace renowned for the flair and trickery which has helped him become one of the Premier League's deadliest front men.

One of Firmino's trademarks is the no-look pass, with the forward proving he didn't even need to keep his eye on the ball to score 27 goals and create 17 more as the 26-year-old had his most successful season in English football to date.

He's even been known to score a few goals without looking.

And Firmino showed off his skills in a brilliant no-look challenge, with the results shared on YouTube this weekend.

In the seven-minute video, the forward puts his no-look skills to the test in a range of challenges, including trying to chip the ball into a bin on top of a moving buggy and land one inside a washing machine.

Never one to shy away from the big occasions, the Brazil international stepped up to the plate and completed most of the challenges with ease - although the moving buggy challenge proved a step too far even for one of the Premier League's most skilful players.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Firmino has made 21 appearances for Brazil and is currently in Russia with the national side as part of their 23-man squad for the World Cup. The Selecao begin their campaign in Group E against Switzerland on Sunday evening.