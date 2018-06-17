WATCH: Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Displays His Skills in Awesome 'No-Look Challenge' Video

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Roberto Firmino's skills are no secret at this point, with Liverpool's Brazilian ace renowned for the flair and trickery which has helped him become one of the Premier League's deadliest front men.

One of Firmino's trademarks is the no-look pass, with the forward proving he didn't even need to keep his eye on the ball to score 27 goals and create 17 more as the 26-year-old had his most successful season in English football to date.

He's even been known to score a few goals without looking.

And Firmino showed off his skills in a brilliant no-look challenge, with the results shared on YouTube this weekend.

In the seven-minute video, the forward puts his no-look skills to the test in a range of challenges, including trying to chip the ball into a bin on top of a moving buggy and land one inside a washing machine.

Never one to shy away from the big occasions, the Brazil international stepped up to the plate and completed most of the challenges with ease - although the moving buggy challenge proved a step too far even for one of the Premier League's most skilful players.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Firmino has made 21 appearances for Brazil and is currently in Russia with the national side as part of their 23-man squad for the World Cup. The Selecao begin their campaign in Group E against Switzerland on Sunday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)