Atletico Madrid Announce Arrival of Thomas Lemar & New Deals for Antoine Griezmann & Lucas Hernandez

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Thomas Lemar as well as contract extensions for both Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez via their official Twitter account.

Griezmann, in particular, had been the subject of transfer speculation all season, with a move to Barcelona thought to be on the cards. But the France striker, who scored for his country in their World Cup opener against Australia on the weekend, revealed that he would be staying put at the Wanda Metropolitano during an interview last week.

Grandes noticias desde Rusia. @AntoGriezmann ha firmado su renovación hasta 2023, @LucasHernandez hasta 2024 y Lemar su contrato #AúpaAtleti https://t.co/f1wjstCtj6 pic.twitter.com/vgRN0pture — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 18, 2018

He has since signed a new deal with the club, which should see him remain until 2023, while his international teammate has extended until 2024.

Griezmann's prior deal was set to expire in 2022, which means he has only agreed to extend by a year, but he has committed to the Rojiblancos for the next five years.

Hernandez, a left back, also had four years left on his deal, but it has been confirmed that he will be committing for an extra two. This development is quite a huge one for Atleti, who are keen to make a huge statement in the Primera Division, as well as in the Champions League next season.





Thomas Lemar's arrival will also be a huge boost to the club as they look set to mount an offensive in the UEFA Champions League next season. The French international has reportedly been signed for a fee of around £63.2m.

Now that Griezmann is set to remain, with Diego Costa also poised for his first full season since returning from Chelsea, the Spanish side will definitely be a force to be reckoned with.