Atletico Madrid Announce Arrival of Thomas Lemar & New Deals for Antoine Griezmann & Lucas Hernandez

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Thomas Lemar as well as contract extensions for both Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez via their official Twitter account.

Griezmann, in particular, had been the subject of transfer speculation all season, with a move to Barcelona thought to be on the cards. But the France striker, who scored for his country in their World Cup opener against Australia on the weekend, revealed that he would be staying put at the Wanda Metropolitano during an interview last week.

He has since signed a new deal with the club, which should see him remain until 2023, while his international teammate has extended until 2024.

Griezmann's prior deal was set to expire in 2022, which means he has only agreed to extend by a year, but he has committed to the Rojiblancos for the next five years.

Hernandez, a left back, also had four years left on his deal, but it has been confirmed that he will be committing for an extra two. This development is quite a huge one for Atleti, who are keen to make a huge statement in the Primera Division, as well as in the Champions League next season.


Thomas Lemar's arrival will also be a huge boost to the club as they look set to mount an offensive in the UEFA Champions League next season. The French international has reportedly been signed for a fee of around £63.2m.

Now that Griezmann is set to remain, with Diego Costa also poised for his first full season since returning from Chelsea, the Spanish side will definitely be a force to be reckoned with.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)