Crystal Palace Reportedly Join Transfer Tug of War for Highly Rated Norwich City Midfielder

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Norwich City midfielder Ben Godfrey is reportedly being chased by three clubs including Premier League Crystal Palace, following a breakthrough season on loan at League One Shrewsbury Town. 

Shrewsbury enjoyed a surprisingly great season in League One, reaching the play off final. Due to his impressive performances in this run, Godfrey has caught the attention of Swansea City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

Linnea Rheborg/GettyImages

The 20-year old, according to the  Daily Mail, is said to be worth around £3m. It is however understood that the Canaries are reluctant to sell Godfrey, and with three years left on his current deal, the club are well positioned when it comes to negotiations. 


With the departure of Josh Murphy for £11m to newly promoted Cardiff City and the likely departure of James Maddison with fees being spoken of upwards of £20m, Norwich aren't in a position in which they are under any pressure to sell Godfrey. 

After spending the season on loan in League One, playing 51 games in all competitions, the defensive midfielder was a key player in the Shrews run to the Play Off final and Checkatrade Trophy final

The York-born midfielder started his career with his home club before a stint at Middlesbrough at youth level. In 2016, he moved to Norwich before going out on loan at Shrewsbury last season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)