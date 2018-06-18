Crystal Palace Reportedly Join Transfer Tug of War for Highly Rated Norwich City Midfielder

Norwich City midfielder Ben Godfrey is reportedly being chased by three clubs including Premier League Crystal Palace, following a breakthrough season on loan at League One Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury enjoyed a surprisingly great season in League One, reaching the play off final. Due to his impressive performances in this run, Godfrey has caught the attention of Swansea City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

Linnea Rheborg/GettyImages

The 20-year old, according to the Daily Mail, is said to be worth around £3m. It is however understood that the Canaries are reluctant to sell Godfrey, and with three years left on his current deal, the club are well positioned when it comes to negotiations.





With the departure of Josh Murphy for £11m to newly promoted Cardiff City and the likely departure of James Maddison with fees being spoken of upwards of £20m, Norwich aren't in a position in which they are under any pressure to sell Godfrey.

Delighted to have joined @CardiffCityFC . Excited to be part of this journey into the premier league with the manager and my new team. Can’t wait to get started! Excited to meet the bluebirds fans! Exciting times. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cUlIPzRnZ8 — Josh Murphy (@joshmurphy65) June 12, 2018

After spending the season on loan in League One, playing 51 games in all competitions, the defensive midfielder was a key player in the Shrews run to the Play Off final and Checkatrade Trophy final

The York-born midfielder started his career with his home club before a stint at Middlesbrough at youth level. In 2016, he moved to Norwich before going out on loan at Shrewsbury last season.