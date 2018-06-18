English Report Delivers 'Truth' About Spurs' Move for Boca Juniors Star Wilmar Barrios

Various outlets in Colombia have linked Boca Juniors star midfielder Wilmar Barrios with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

It has also been reported that the player was pursued at Mauricio Pochettino's behest and an agreement already said to be in place.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The fact that the player followed the club on social media recently hasn't helped the speculation and Spurs fans are understood to be quite excited over the prospect of the 24-year-old defensive midfielder.

Yet apart from following Tottenham, a club his international teammate Davinson Sanchez is currently employed by, Barrios also follows Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich from his social media accounts.

And according to football.london, a move to London isn't on the cards for the Colombian, who is reportedly negotiating a new deal with Boca. The Argentinian side are also looking to increase the £14.5m release clause in his current deal, as well as his wages, and are very keen on keeping him around as he is one of their most important players.

With Colombia set to face Japan in their World Cup opener in Group H, Barrios is focused on international affairs and has so far remained tight-lipped over his future.

The English source also claims that Spurs are not looking to bring the player in this summer, contrary to the reports stemming from South America. They are, however, eyeing other midfielders as they brace themselves for Mousa Dembele's potential exit.

The club have received a bid from an unnamed Chinese club for the player this summer, which they did not accept. But the Belgian is still stalling over a new deal, with just a year left to run on his current one.