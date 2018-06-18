Juan Carlos Osorio Claims His Mexico Side 'Played With the Love of Winning' During Germany Victory

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio has praised his side's performance after they caused a serious shock by defeating reigning champions Germany 1-0 on Sunday.

The tie was decided by an emphatic strike from PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano, who finished off a swift counter attack with a cool finish midway through the first-half.

Mexico had a clear game plan and they stuck to it masterfully, leaving Germany with a number of questions they couldn't provide the answers to. Osorio used the post match press conference to emphasise the fact the performance wasn't a fluke, as reported by Eurosport.

"We started drawing up a plan six months ago, we had to change some parts because of injuries, but basically using players who are very fast down the flanks.

"We decided on (goalscorer) Hirving Lozano as he is our fastest player. We broke out in fast attacks, and we had numerous real chances to open the scoring before we actually did."

Ozorio also made sure to to do everything he could to deflect the pressure off of his players so that they could focus their attentions solely on the match.

"The phrase was 'play with the love of winning and not the fear of losing'.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

"I tried to make sure that the pressure is all on me, so that all they have to do is go out and do what they did today.

"I'd like to thank all the people who supported me, and also those who did not, and I hope we can achieve more wins like today"

The group is far from over however, and Osorio has assured that El Tri will now focus their attentions on their second match against South Korea.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

"I am very satisfied, this is very important for the future of Mexican football....we will celebrate responsibly, recover well and plan for the next match."

