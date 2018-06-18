Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Ready to Offer Cristiano Ronaldo €45m a Year to Move to Ligue 1

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a €45m (£39.5m) yearly salary to join them this summer, according to france football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is fresh off yet another Champions League triumph with Real Madrid and looks to be carrying his country through the World Cup, having scored a hat-trick against Spain last week.

🇵🇹 No player in European history has scored more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (84 goals). 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JtjaJ800eu — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) June 18, 2018

Despite being 33, the Portuguese superstar has shown zero decline and is still at the very top of his game.

Following his Champions League win, though, the attacker intimated that he could be leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

PSG are said to be very keen on teaming Ronaldo up with Brazilian hotshot Neymar at the Parc des Princes and are ready to make him quite the earner by paying him €45m per year.

Ronaldo currently earns £17.5m on a yearly basis at Madrid and is believed to be frustrated with his wages as he believes that he should be the highest earner in football as he is the best player in the world.

The French side are keen on fulfilling that wish, but Manchester United are also understood to be targeting their former star.

TF-Images/GettyImages

As to whether they're willing to match PSG's reported offer is unclear, but if the player does leave Madrid this summer, it could turn football on its head.