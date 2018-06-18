Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Ready to Offer Cristiano Ronaldo €45m a Year to Move to Ligue 1

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a €45m (£39.5m) yearly salary to join them this summer, according to france football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is fresh off yet another Champions League triumph with Real Madrid and looks to be carrying his country through the World Cup, having scored a hat-trick against Spain last week.

Despite being 33, the Portuguese superstar has shown zero decline and is still at the very top of his game. 

Following his Champions League win, though, the attacker intimated that he could be leaving the Bernabeu this summer. 

PSG are said to be very keen on teaming Ronaldo up with Brazilian hotshot Neymar at the Parc des Princes and are ready to make him quite the earner by paying him €45m per year.

Ronaldo currently earns £17.5m on a yearly basis at Madrid and is believed to be frustrated with his wages as he believes that he should be the highest earner in football as he is the best player in the world.

The French side are keen on fulfilling that wish, but Manchester United are also understood to be targeting their former star.

TF-Images/GettyImages

As to whether they're willing to match PSG's reported offer is unclear, but if the player does leave Madrid this summer, it could turn football on its head.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)