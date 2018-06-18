Roman Abramovich Has Reportedly Reached Decision Over He Wants as Chelsea Manager in 2018/19

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly made a decision as to who will manage the Stamford Bridge club next season, with the incumbent Antonio Conte now favoured in what would be considered a major U-turn after weeks of trying to hire a replacement.

Conte, who has always maintained that he will remain loyal to his contract, had been under pressure all season, despite winning the Premier League in record-breaking fashion in 2016/17.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The club was linked with the likes of Luis Enrique and Massimiliano Allegri, before seemingly settling on Maurizio Sarri as their number one choice.

However, talks with Sarri and Napoli, who have already replaced the 59-year-old with Carlo Ancelotti but have insisted on receiving a payment, have been nothing short of a nightmare.

That, combined with the expected cost of having to sack Conte, who outright refuses to resign and would be owed up to £9m in compensation, has led Don Balon to allege that Abramovich has now elected to stick with his current coach after all.

Despite the Chelsea hierarchy failing to see eye to eye with Conte on a number of issues, most notably transfer policy, it is said that the overall cost of sacking one manager on top of having to pay fees and bonuses for someone new is enough for Abramovich to decide in favour of leaving things as they are as 2018/19 rapidly approaches.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Conte will be out of contract at the end of next season, giving Chelsea the chance of a clean break. Then Abramovich will be able to reassess his options as to who is available to bring in.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)