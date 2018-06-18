England begins its run at the 2018 World Cup when it faces Tunisia in Volgograd, Russia, on Monday.

Harry Kane will captain England, and at 24, he has becoming the youngest World Cup captain in Three Lions history. He leads a young and rejuvenated squad that features the likes of Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling and is made up entirely of domestic-based players.

Tunisia is making its first World Cup appearance since 2006, and its only win in World Cup play came back in 1978. England and Tunisia have met on the World Cup stage before, with England taking a 2-0 win on goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes in 1998.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

