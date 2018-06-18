Wolves Complete Astonishing Bargain Signing of Portugal Star Rui Patricio on 4-Year Contract

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Wolves have completed the signing of Rui Patricio on a free transfer after the former Sporting CP number one had his contract annulled at the Portuguese club, the decorated stopper signing a four year deal in the Midlands. 

Patricio was one of the highest profile players, along with William Carvalho, Gelson Martins, Bas Dost and Bruno Fernandes, to cancel his contract at the Portuguese top flight side after a series of incidents off the pitch culminated in a number of players being attacked by fans outside the training ground - with Dost needing stitches after being hit in the head with a belt. 

The Portugal star's international career has seen him rack up 70 caps at the age of 30, keeping a clean sheet in the final as the outside bets won Euro 2016 two summers ago. 


Sporting's now former vice-captain appeared 460 times for the club after joining them as a 12-year-old in 2000, but has finally moved on after issues off the pitch forced his hand. 

Wolves were promoted back to the Premier League this summer under the guiding hand of Nuno Santo, powered by a Portuguese core which Patricio will join after the World Cup. 

