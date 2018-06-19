Arsenal Reportedly Receive Boost in Pursuit of Russian Star Aleksandr Golovin

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reportedly received a huge boost in his pursuit of Russian star Aleksandr Golovin, after his father revealed the playmaker is learning English.

Arsenal are said to be interested in the CSKA Moscow playmaker, however, Juventus had been close to a deal for Golovin with a fee apparently being agreed between the two clubs.

This latest news gives Arsenal hope that London will be the Russian's next destination.

"Sasha [Russian variation on Aleksandr] does not even read this news so as not to clog his head during the World Cup," Golovin Sr told Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. (via Mirror)

"He now has one thing on his mind: the Russian team. But if such proposals are made, I believe that he will go abroad, play abroad. There football is of a different level, there is nowhere to hide. Speeds are different. I’m sure my son will be able to play at a new level. It will be more difficult with a foreign language. But I know that Sasha has already started learning English."

The Russia international scored a fantastic free kick and set up two of Russia's goals with pinpoint crosses in his country's 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal have no plans of slowing down in the transfer window after agreeing a deal for 34-year-old Stephan Lichsteiner and closing in on Lucas Torreira. SportBILD claims that a deal for Bernd Leno is also close to being completed, as personal terms have been agreed.

With Petr Cech linked away from the club with Napoli expressing interest and David Ospina seemingly surplus to requirements at Arsenal, a new goalkeeper for Unai Emery is said to be a priority.

The Bayer Leverkusen stopper was unfortunately cut from Germany's squad just before the World Cup, as Germany narrowed their squad to a final 23.

There is also talk the Gunners will act upon interest in long-term transfer target Steven N'Zonzi as Sevilla are preparing his replacement (via Mirror) as they look to sign Real Madrid 23-year-old Marcos Llorente.