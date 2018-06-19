Chelsea in Crisis as Senior Players Grow 'Increasingly Concerned' Over Lack of Transfer Activity

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

The summer doesn't seem to be getting any easier for Chelsea after the latest gossip claims that senior players are 'increasingly concerned' over a lack of activity in the transfer market, leading to fears of a repeat of last summer and an unprepared squad in 2018/19.

Chelsea didn't complete their first signing of last summer until 1 July and it was underwhelming when it happened, as back up goalkeeper Willy Caballero joined as a free agent.

Then, rather than strengthening, it seemed to be a case of one in/in out as the arrivals of Alvaro Morata, who was bought after Manchester United hijacked Romelu Lukaku's expected return to west London, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Danny Drinkwater were little more than straight replacements for the departures of Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic and John Terry.

Reports of genuine substance regarding any possible Chelsea incomings have been noticeably absent from the typical media buzz since the end of the season.

Given that Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League in 2017/18, serious strengthening is needed ahead of next season. But a report from the Evening Standard cites an 'insider' to suggest that a lack of solid recruitment, while not improving the current squad, could have the added effect of driving star duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois out as they grow tired of the perceived lack of ambition.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Hazard, who like Courtois is only under contract until 2020 and has held off on signing an extension despite Chelsea's best efforts to convince him, publicly warned just this week that he will not be sticking around if things do not get any better.

"I do not want to stay [at Chelsea] if we are less good. Real Madrid can interest me, everyone knows that...if they want to buy me they know what they have to do," he said. "If I stay [at Chelsea], it will be because the team will be better than the season we have just experienced."

Courtois has also been heavily linked with Real for some time and has been earmarked as an alternative to primary Bernabeu goalkeeper target Alisson Becker if a deal with Roma fails.

Even N'Golo Kante has been rumoured to be delaying a decision on his future until the situation at Chelsea become clearer, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both linked.

While main rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all already confirmed or are close to confirming new signings, Chelsea's lack of summer recruitment is hardly surprising given how the managerial situation remains in limbo.

Despite suggestions that a deal has finally been reached for Maurizio Sarri to take control, Antonio Conte still remains in charge until the club can come to an agreement over sacking the incumbent, who has long maintained that he has no intention of resigning and walking away.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

It is also worth noting that Chelsea are yet to replace Michael Emenalo, who left his role as technical director and was a key part of the transfer process back in November. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)