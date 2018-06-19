Emre Can Set for Juventus Medical in Next Few Days as Midfielder Edges Closer to Serie A Switch

Free agent Emre Can is set to be announced as a Juventus player this week. The Germany international allowed his contract with Liverpool to run to its end last season, and has been linked a move to the Old Lady ever since January.

Jurgen Klopp has been working frivolously this summer in a bid to reinforce his midfield at Anfield. New signing Fabinho will be joined soon by Naby Keita, and reports are suggesting that a replacement for Philippe Coutinho could be on the cards.

One of many reasons for this is the need to also replace Emre Can - who had made it quite clear for sometime that he would not be renewing on Merseyside.

Emre Can will arrive in Italy on this week to have medicals with Juventus and sign his contract! 🔴🇩🇪 #Juventus #Liverpool #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2018

Though towards the back end of last campaign Liverpool were still holding naive optimism for the 24-year-old to sign, he is inevitably on his way out, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Can will become a Juventus player this week.

The I's have been dotted and the T's have been crossed on his proposed contract with Il Bianconeri, and all that's left is for the player to sign his deal at the Allianz Stadium.

Can will arrive in Turin over the next couple of days in order to complete a medical with his new employers, and we should all expect confirmation of his arrival very soon.

Juventus are looking to strengthen this summer. Despite winning their seventh consecutive Scudetto last season, a strong Napoli side ran Massimiliano Allegri's men close - right up until the closing weeks of the season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

For that reason, Juventus need to improve their playing squad this summer wherever necessary. Newly appointed Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti will be doing his absolute best to finally knock Juve of their perch next term.