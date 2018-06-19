ESPN Super Computer Predicts Huge Shock Ahead of 2018/19 Premier League Season

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

The Premier League campaign gets underway in two months time, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's 'super' computer from predicting what the 2019/19 table will look like come the end of the season. 

With the fixture list released last week, the 20 top division sides already know who they'll be playing and when - and now they know where they'll be finishing in the table, according to the computerised prediction. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester City are predicted to defend their league title. Further down, Liverpool are predicted to finish in second place, two places higher than last season. Spurs are expected to remain in third place, while Manchester United are predicted to clinch the final Champions League qualification spot in fourth place. 

Newly-promoted Cardiff City are predicted for an immediate return to the Championship, with the Bluebirds finishing the season bottom of the Premier League. David Wagner's Huddersfield are predicted to endure some 'second season syndrome' and finish in 19th place, while Watford's three-year stint in the Premier League is predicted to come to an end with the Hornets filling the final relegation spot in 18th place. 

There is better news for the other newly-promoted sides, with Fulham, who gained promotion via the playoffs, predicted to finish in ninth place, while Wolves, who finished the Championship season in first place, predicted to finish their Premier League debut season in 12th place.  

Unai Emery is predicted to finish his debut season with the Gunners in fifth place, while Chelsea's woes are set to continue with a sixth-placed finish. Finishing in seventh place, Newcastle United could secure a spot in the Europa League depending on who triumphs in the domestic cups. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Nevertheless, there's still a long way to before the start of August and no matter how 'super' the computer, the Premier League has showcased its unpredictability time and time again. 

