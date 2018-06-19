Fans React to Jordan Henderson's Performance in England's Group G Victory Over Tunisia

Harry Kane's 90th minute winner against Tunisia sparked scenes of euphoria among England fans on Monday night.

Gareth Southgate's men made a blistering start to the Group G encounter, where England's captain opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Then referee Wilmar Roldan - who had a particularly poor game - awarded Tunisia a penalty that Ferjani Sassi duly converted, yet question marks will remain over how the video assistant referee later overlooked Tunisia's manhandling of Kane in the box.

But just as the game looked destined to be heading for a draw, the England captain nodded home to secure a 2-1 victory.

While Kane has undoubtably stolen much of the headlines, credit must be given to Jordan Henderson who last night proved to be the heartbeat of this England side.

The midfielder is becoming an expert in winning fans over. First he persuaded the Anfield faithful of his worth, then of his ability to lead Liverpool in Steven Gerrard's absence and now Henderson has gone about convincing England fans that he is deserving of a place in Southgate's midfield.

Here are some of the best reactions to Henderson's performance...

I love Hendo, I don’t get the abuse he gets. The team win record with him compared to without him tells you how central he is. Always gives 100% — Aidan (@redaidan31) June 18, 2018

You lot slagging him off haven't got a fucking clue. Kept that midfield ticking calmly, slotted some peaches of balls in behind numerous times, opened the play up with some nice 40 yard pingers, was defensively sound. One of the best players tonight. Keep it up Hendo. Top man. — Jay Horváth (@SirJoshHorvath) June 18, 2018

Swap Dier for Henderson v Panama and then you'll notice the impact Hendo had tonight. — Sean (@doyle_sean) June 18, 2018

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier outstanding for England tonight. All set for the usual stuff after this - but also thought Jordan Henderson did really well too. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) June 18, 2018

Henderson was very good and as you can probably tell by my profile, praise for Henderson isn't something I do. He was great 1st half and certainly didn't just 'pass backwards' — TheEvertonGamer (@Rdjnewton85) June 18, 2018

Henderson doesn’t get a fair shout one bit. His he a top class cdm No but he’s our best cdm by far. He can break up the play and play killer through balls, you wouldn’t see dier playing the balls Hendo did last night. — Sean Deakin (@seandeakin) June 19, 2018

Thought hendo was class last night. I'm jus Gona put that out there #ENG #3lions — matthew Armstrong (@Singhy123) June 19, 2018

Tough for Hendo with a non-existent Dele Alli. Did well indeed. — Jonathan Stevens (@even5tevens) June 18, 2018

Sideways and backwards to the UNEDUCATED eye. Henderson was excellent last night. Controlled the game from deep and passed it quickly and with a purpose. Seems to get picked quite a lot for club and country for a crap player but what do I know about centre midfielders https://t.co/jG8vs2pi8d — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) June 19, 2018

Jordan Henderson was superb for #ENG tonight. 👏🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) June 18, 2018

Just seen an Everton fan defend JH against a Spurs fan - he must be doing something right...😂😂 — Owen Lawrence (@OwenLaw76) June 18, 2018

England face Panama on Sunday in their next match at the World Cup, and will be looking to grab their second win of the tournament.