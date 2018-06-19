Fans React to Jordan Henderson's Performance in England's Group G Victory Over Tunisia

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Harry Kane's 90th minute winner against Tunisia sparked scenes of euphoria among England fans on Monday night.

Gareth Southgate's men made a blistering start to the Group G encounter, where England's captain opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Then referee Wilmar Roldan - who had a particularly poor game - awarded Tunisia a penalty that Ferjani Sassi duly converted, yet question marks will remain over how the video assistant referee later overlooked Tunisia's manhandling of Kane in the box. 

But just as the game looked destined to be heading for a draw, the England captain nodded home to secure a 2-1 victory.

While Kane has undoubtably stolen much of the headlines, credit must be given to Jordan Henderson who last night proved to be the heartbeat of this England side.

The midfielder is becoming an expert in winning fans over. First he persuaded the Anfield faithful of his worth, then of his ability to lead Liverpool in Steven Gerrard's absence and now Henderson has gone about convincing England fans that he is deserving of a place in Southgate's midfield.

Here are some of the best reactions to Henderson's performance...

England face Panama on Sunday in their next match at the World Cup, and will be looking to grab their second win of the tournament.

