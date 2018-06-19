Lionel Messi Reportedly Left Frustrated as Tottenham Move Away From Andre Gomes Deal

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly been left frustrated after Tottenham Hotspur decided not to revive their interest in his teammate Andre Gomes, with Messi keen on seeing the Portugal international depart the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon (via the Daily Star), the Argentine has lost patience with Gomes, who was allegedly on the radar of the north London club back in January.

Gomes has made just 44 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana since signing from Valencia back in 2016.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The £40m man said on his time at the club: "The first six months were pretty good but then things changed.





"Maybe it's not the correct word but it turned into a bit of a hell, because I started to feel more pressure.

"With pressure I feel fine, but with pressure on myself, I don't. The feeling that I have during games is bad.”

Gomes failed to make his country's World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia this summer, whereas Messi is currently out there with the Argentina squad.

He should have other things on his mind other than the future of Gomes, however, as he failed to convert his penalty on the way to Argentina's 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland.

In terms of who may be arriving at the Nou Camp as opposed to departing, Antoine Griezmann is one player who definitely won't be joining Messi in Catalonia.

The Frenchman recently revealed his desire to stay in Madrid with Atletico, quashing months of speculation over the former Real Sociedad man's future.