'Never the Same After You Left': Cesc Fabregas Heaps Praise on Former Arsenal Vice-Chairman

Former Arsenal favourite Cesc Fabregas has taken to social media to applaud the efforts of former vice-chairman David Dein. Dein took over the position at Arsenal in 1983 and oversaw some very prosperous times for the Gunners, including the appointment of Arsene Wenger and the famed ‘Invincibles’ campaign.





Dein departed his post in 2007 to the dismay of many senior figures at Arsenal, including Wenger who allegedly offered to step down as manager as a show of solidarity to his longtime friend and colleague.

Arsenal never quite managed to replicate the same success after Dein left, failing to win a single trophy in the seven years immediately after his departure. Dein also had a hand in bringing in many of Arsenal’s former greats during his reign, one of whom was Fabregas.

It seems Fabregas still shares close ties with the former Arsenal boss as the pair met for dinner recently, as reported by Sport Review. The Spanish star took to Instagram after the meal to praise Dein and state that things were never the same without him in north London.

Arsenal have dropped out of the Champions League spots over the past two seasons, and they are preparing for a season without their influential manager Wenger for the first time in 22 years.

Former PSG and Sevilla boss Unai Emery is the man tasked with leading the Gunners forward towards more silverware. Emery has already brought in Stephan Lichsteiner to help his cause and is close to agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno.

Arsenal will kick off their season with a tricky fixture against current defending champions Manchester City.