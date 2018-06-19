The Real Reason Why Kieran Trippier Didn't Celebrate After Harry Kane's Winner

June 19, 2018

Every England fan went mental when Harry Kane scored the winner against Tunisia in the 90th minute. Everyone, except Kieran Trippier.


Following Harry Kane's dramatic header, the England Captain sprinted off to the side of the pitch, where he was then bundled upon by his England teammates - all except one.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Normally for these sort of stories, rumours will abound about Trippier and Kane's relationship. 'Does Trippier dislike Kane?' 'Does this mean that Trippier will be leaving Tottenham because of his animosity towards the Spurs frontman?'. "Is this a rift that will tear the England dressing room into two camps, team Kane and team Trippier, and destroy any dreams of football finally coming home?'

Fortunately not, there is actually a perfectly reasonable explanation.

It all goes down to a small detail in the FIFA rulebook. Following a goal, one player must remain in the opposition's half. If all player's leave the opposition half, whether that means off the pitch or merely on the other half of the pitch then play can re-start.

If Trippier had also celebrated with the rest of his England team-mates, then Tunisia may have quickly scored, giving England possibly their most humiliating moment in their entire history. Therefore, we have a lot to thank for Kieran Trippier's composure in such an exciting moment - and that was reflected in the praise given to him by fans of the Three Lions.




Not only that, but Kieran Trippier put in a fantastic performance, offering a genuine attacking threat from his right wing-back position as well as a resolute defensive display when needed. All in all, a pretty good day for Mr. Trippier.

