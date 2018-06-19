The Real Reason Why Kieran Trippier Didn't Celebrate After Harry Kane's Winner

Every England fan went mental when Harry Kane scored the winner against Tunisia in the 90th minute. Everyone, except Kieran Trippier.





Following Harry Kane's dramatic header, the England Captain sprinted off to the side of the pitch, where he was then bundled upon by his England teammates - all except one.



Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Normally for these sort of stories, rumours will abound about Trippier and Kane's relationship. 'Does Trippier dislike Kane?' 'Does this mean that Trippier will be leaving Tottenham because of his animosity towards the Spurs frontman?'. "Is this a rift that will tear the England dressing room into two camps, team Kane and team Trippier, and destroy any dreams of football finally coming home?'

Fortunately not, there is actually a perfectly reasonable explanation.

It all goes down to a small detail in the FIFA rulebook. Following a goal, one player must remain in the opposition's half. If all player's leave the opposition half, whether that means off the pitch or merely on the other half of the pitch then play can re-start.

For clarification purpose..



The proper law is that a player must remain in the opposition half in order for play not to kick off.. If all players leave opposition half - whether outside field of play or not, then opposition can kick off the game again. — The Football Arena (@BantsFootballFC) June 18, 2018

If Trippier had also celebrated with the rest of his England team-mates, then Tunisia may have quickly scored, giving England possibly their most humiliating moment in their entire history. Therefore, we have a lot to thank for Kieran Trippier's composure in such an exciting moment - and that was reflected in the praise given to him by fans of the Three Lions.





Can we just have a moment of appreciation for Kieran Trippier’s deliveries tonight — Andy Castell (@AJ3) June 18, 2018





Trippier was fantastic. Great movement, decision making, passing... Best player for us. — Spartan Cleggy (@zuzino) June 19, 2018





Harry Kane named man of the match. Two poacher’s finishes, great movement to find the space. Kieran Trippier excellent, created six chances. Good subs by Southgate. #eng — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 18, 2018

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier outstanding for England tonight. All set for the usual stuff after this - but also thought Jordan Henderson did really well too. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) June 18, 2018

Was it me or was Kieran Trippier the best player on the pitch? — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) June 18, 2018

Not only that, but Kieran Trippier put in a fantastic performance, offering a genuine attacking threat from his right wing-back position as well as a resolute defensive display when needed. All in all, a pretty good day for Mr. Trippier.