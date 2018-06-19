Roberto Mancini Leaves Azzurri Door Ajar for Gianluigi Buffon as PSG Move Nears Completion

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has refused to rule out a possible return to international football for Gianluigi Buffon, who appears set to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The 40-year-old recently declined an invitation to feature for Gli Azzurri in recent internationals against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands after initially calling time on his international career following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of a World Cup playoff against Sweden; as Italy failed to qualify for Russia this summer.

After leaving Juventus at the end of the 2017/18 season following a 17-year stay in Turin, Sky Sports have reported that Buffon's move to PSG will be completed over the next few days. The move could help him make a return for Italy, as Mancini will consider experience when naming future squads following comments made in a recent interview.

Speaking to Radio Rai Uno (as quoted by football italia) Mancini said:





"We won't have big problems with the goalkeepers, in every sense. The lads are all good and I have another couple of goalkeepers in mind. We'll consider all players who are fit and playing well, but we also have to think about the future.





"Experienced players can help this young national team. I’m sure my goalkeepers are all starters, including [Gianluigi] Donnarumma and [Mattia] Perin. I'm sure they'll all play at their respective clubs, and I alternated between them to get to know them better."

Buffon has amassed a staggering 176 caps since his debut in 1997, helping Italy win the World Cup in 2006, while the legendary figure made it no secret that he wanted to continue his playing career despite leaving the Juventus Stadium at the end of last season.