Crystal Palace Monitoring Situation of Celtic Striker Amidst Increased Transfer Speculation

Crystal Palace are continuing to monitor the situation of Celtic's talented forward Moussa Dembele, as the Eagles look to strengthen their attacking options for the 2018/19 season.

Dembele enjoyed yet another impressive season in Scotland, scoring 16 goals in all competitions and helping Celtic secure yet another domestic treble, showing just how dominant the Bhoys have become in recent years.

The Daily Record are reporting that Crystal Palace are one of a host of clubs keeping tabs on the young Frenchman, with European giants such as Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus and Marseille also reportedly interested in the forward.

Dembele still has two years remaining on his contract at Celtic, but the Glasgow club may be resigned to losing their talented young star, given he's now won every available competition in Scotland.

A move to the Premier League would provide a new challenge for a player whose talent is undoubted and who may have gone as far as he can in Scotland. If Dembele wishes to progress as a player and reach his potential, a move elsewhere could be essential.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Whether Palace manage to acquire Dembele remains to be seen, but given the lack of goalscoring output from Christian Benteke in the 2017/18 season, there is a real need for the club to find a goalscorer and shift some of the reliance off Wilfried Zaha.