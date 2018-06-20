Herve Renard 'Proud' of Morocco's Effort Despite Early Elimination After Defeat to Portugal

Morocco manager Herve Renard has insisted everyone associated with the national side can be 'proud' of their first World Cup campaign in 20-years, despite their premature elimination from the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to Portugal.

The Atlas Lions have yet to pick up a point in Russia after succumbing to successive one goal defeats, first against Iran and then against the European champions; with a final game against Spain still to come.

Morocco's performances, whilst having not been positively reflected on the scoreboard, have filled Renard with pride, as despite lamenting a plethora of missed chances, the former Ivory Coast boss was proud in the knowledge that his side were the dominant team in Moscow on Wednesday.

"I'm very proud of the performance and I am very proud of my players, I'm very proud of this country," Renard told reporters with emotion laced in his voice, via RTE.

"We deserved to win. We had five or six chances in the second half. Of course it's easier to play with a player who has one chance and he puts it away. But we are in Morocco.

"We have quality players. Despite the ups and downs of the game, we should have been more effective. Because, like in the first game, we had plenty of chances. I won't blame anyone. That's football.

"It's always those who know how to be present in the box, the most gifted players, who make the difference. We took a lot of risks and we didn't get our reward," he added.

Morocco playing some of the best football I’ve seen at the World Cup. Great movement and positioning. All they lack is a goal-scorer... — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 20, 2018

Renard praised the performance of Nordin Amrabat in the defeat to Portugal, but denied any suggestions that the forward risked his health after removing his protective head gear following a knock to the head against Iran last week.

"He is a warrior. He wanted to play," said Renard, who added that he removed his head protection "because his spirit is amazing."

Although Morocco no longer have anything to play for in terms of progressing beyond the group stage, Renard insisted his side would not be taking their foot off the pedal against their old foes.

"We will end the adventure against Spain, trying to put on the same performance as today and to go down with honour.

"What I am sure of at this moment is that the entire Moroccan people is proud of this team," he said.