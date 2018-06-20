Huddersfield Confirm Signing of 20-Year-Old Groningen Midfielder Juninho Bacuna

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Netherlands Under-21 midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.





Bacuna, whose older brother Leandro plays for Reading and was formerly with Aston Villa, has signed a three-year contract that will keep him with the Terriers until June 2021.

The 20-year-old is already the third new face to arrive at the club this summer after Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi, while Jonas Lossl, Terence Kongolo and Florent Hadergjonaj have also made loan moves into permanent deals.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to bring Juninho in, especially before we report back as it allows him to have a full pre-season with the team," manager David Wagner told HTAFC.com.

"He's a young, hungry player that has already played a lot of football for someone of his age and even if he's still very young, he strengthens our options in this position after we lost Dean Whitehead to retirement at the end of last season.

"He's an exciting midfielder that offers all the aggression of a defensive midfielder and the technical skills and mobility of an offensive midfielder. We will give him all the support he needs to make the best out of the potential he definitely has."

Bacuna made his professional debut for Groningen at the age of 17 in February 2015 and, despite his young age, already has three full seasons of senior experience to his name.