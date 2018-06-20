How to Watch Iran vs. Spain: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Iran vs. Spain in the group stage of the World Cup on Wednesday, June 20.

By Nihal Kolur
June 20, 2018

Iran faces off with Spain in the second match of Group B play at the 2018 World Cup.

Iran surprisingly leads the group after one game, following a dramatic 1-0 win over Morocco. A 95th-minute own goal sealed the victory, while Spain was forced to settle for a 3-3 draw vs. Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo's 88th-minute free kick. Spain had battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits thanks to two goals from Diego Costa, and it took the lead via Nacho's sensational strike, only for Ronaldo to equalize.

Portugal and Spain are the favorites in the group, but Iran was the one that jumped out in front early and will be looking to continue its run with another surprise win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

