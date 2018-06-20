Iran faces off with Spain in the second match of Group B play at the 2018 World Cup.

Iran surprisingly leads the group after one game, following a dramatic 1-0 win over Morocco. A 95th-minute own goal sealed the victory, while Spain was forced to settle for a 3-3 draw vs. Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo's 88th-minute free kick. Spain had battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits thanks to two goals from Diego Costa, and it took the lead via Nacho's sensational strike, only for Ronaldo to equalize.

Portugal and Spain are the favorites in the group, but Iran was the one that jumped out in front early and will be looking to continue its run with another surprise win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

