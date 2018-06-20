Juventus & Man Utd on Red Alert as Thomas Meunier Reveals PSG Exit Could Happen This Summer

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has hinted that he could leave the French champions this summer.

This news will come as music to the ears of Juventus and Manchester United, both of whom have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old right back.

Meunier joined PSG from Club Brugge in 2016, but he has not been a constant presence in the team in either of his seasons under Unai Emery, making 22 Ligue 1 appearances in both campaigns.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

PSG have appointed Thomas Tuchel as Emery's successor and Meunier is currently in the dark about whether he will be part of the German's plans next season.

"Being at Paris Saint-Germain is a great opportunity for me, even on the bench," Meunier said in an interview, as quoted by CalcioMercato. "There are millions of players who dream of being in my shoes. 

"Things will probably change with the arrival of the new coach, but if I have a meeting with Tuchel and if he tells me that I'm his second choice, I'll have to give my opinion.

"My goal is to break through, but I want to leave the PSG by saying to myself: you did what you had to do."

Meunier is currently at the World Cup with Belgium so it is unlikely that he will know the full extent of Tuchel's plans for him until after the tournament.

Manchester United have been linked with a whole host of full backs already this summer, including Djibril Sidibe and Alex Sandro. So far, they have only signed one: Diogo Dalot from Porto.

Meunier played the full 90 minutes in Belgium's opening game of the World Cup against Panama, which they won 3-0.

