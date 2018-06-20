Leicester City Reportedly Set to Sign Egyptian World Cup Attacker in €5m Deal

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Leicester City are reportedly in talks to sign Egyptian attacker Trezeguet in a €5m deal, according to Turkish publication Milliyet.

The Turkish paper spoke with Egyptian journalist Ahmed Essam Ibrahim who claimed the 23-year-old, who currently plays for Kasimpasa in the Turkey, looks set to join Leicester City after the World Cup.

He told Milliyet: "Trezeguet will be transferred to Leicester City."

The Egyptian international has been linked with moves to the Premier League, with Ibrahim believing the Foxes are currently in the driving seat.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also said to be interested in the talented winger, who has impressed so far this World Cup with his pace and powerful, determined running with the ball.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It would be an interesting transfer for Kasimpasa though, should they accept it, as Trezeguet only just joined the Turkish side permanently in May when the club exercised a €2m clause in his loan agreement.

Trezeguet had been on a season-long loan at the Turkish side from Belgian club Anderlecht this season, and made 31 league appearances this season - scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

According to Sport Witness, Trezeguet reportedly has a €5m release clause in his contract with Kasimpasa.


The club's vice president Hasan Hilmi Oksuz recently stated they are in talks with foreign clubs over the sale of Egyptian winger.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Given Egypt are likely to be eliminated from the World Cup group stage very shortly, Trezeguet's future could be sorted in the coming weeks.


Left winger Trezeguet - real name Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan - has 28 international caps to date for Egypt, and netted two senior international goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)