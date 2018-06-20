Leicester City Reportedly Set to Sign Egyptian World Cup Attacker in €5m Deal

Leicester City are reportedly in talks to sign Egyptian attacker Trezeguet in a €5m deal, according to Turkish publication Milliyet.

The Turkish paper spoke with Egyptian journalist Ahmed Essam Ibrahim who claimed the 23-year-old, who currently plays for Kasimpasa in the Turkey, looks set to join Leicester City after the World Cup.

He told Milliyet: "Trezeguet will be transferred to Leicester City."

The Egyptian international has been linked with moves to the Premier League, with Ibrahim believing the Foxes are currently in the driving seat.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also said to be interested in the talented winger, who has impressed so far this World Cup with his pace and powerful, determined running with the ball.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It would be an interesting transfer for Kasimpasa though, should they accept it, as Trezeguet only just joined the Turkish side permanently in May when the club exercised a €2m clause in his loan agreement.

Trezeguet had been on a season-long loan at the Turkish side from Belgian club Anderlecht this season, and made 31 league appearances this season - scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

According to Sport Witness, Trezeguet reportedly has a €5m release clause in his contract with Kasimpasa.





The club's vice president Hasan Hilmi Oksuz recently stated they are in talks with foreign clubs over the sale of Egyptian winger.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Given Egypt are likely to be eliminated from the World Cup group stage very shortly, Trezeguet's future could be sorted in the coming weeks.





Left winger Trezeguet - real name Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan - has 28 international caps to date for Egypt, and netted two senior international goals.