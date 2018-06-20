Real Betis Manager Confirms Star Midfielder Will Join Napoli Later This Week

Real Betis manager Quique Setién has confirmed that midfielder Fabián Ruiz Peña will complete a €30m move S.S.C. Napoli this week, with a view to improving the club's outstanding youth facilities even further.

Fabián has emerged as one of the most in-demand midfielders this season and the 22-year-old played a vital part in Betis' season, where they qualified for the Europa League.

Napoli have been tipped to sign the Spain U-21 international for some weeks as they prepare for life without Maurizio Sarri, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis eyeing a number of high profile moves.

And Real Betis' head coach inadvertently confirmed that a deal for Fabián to move to the Stadio San Paolo was all-but confirmed, with an announcement expected as early as this week.

"Tomorrow we will sell Fabian for €30m," Setién told Spanish radio station Radio Fútbol FM (via Alfredo Pedulla). "It seems to be done, if the deal has not closed before, it is because the boy's final decision was expected.

"I did not talk to him, I would not want to condition him. My wish is that it remains, but with this money, we can improve the club's facilities, pay more the coaches of the youth sector to train young players and improve their working conditions."

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Real Betis have sold a number of their best prospects in recent years, with now Real Madrid prodigy Dani Ceballos ditching life at the Estadio Benito Villamarín last year for just £15m.