Report Claims Villarreal & Chelsea Are Set for Transfer Tug of War over Napoli Star Raul Albiol

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Villarreal and Chelsea are reported to be set to battle it out for Napoli defender Raul Albiol - who's contract is set to run out in June 2020 - after it was revealed that Spaniard is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans for next season.

The defender has a release clause of just €6m, and is reported to have two offers to pick from. One is from Spanish side Villarreal, and one is from Premier League giants Chelsea where Albiol will likely link up with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Albiol signed for Napoli in 2013 from Real Madrid, and he was an integral part of Napoli's squad last season - playing 39 games in all competitions.

The 32-year-old is reportedly almost certain to leave Napoli this summer, and  CalcioNapoli24 have stated that he has offers from Chelsea and Villarreal, which all but confirms his departure.

Despite his contract running out in the summer of 2020, Albiol is allowed  to leave I Partenopei as he is not part of new manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans - who looks set to change up Napoli's back-line.

Albiol isn't the only defender linked with a move away from Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United being rumoured to be interested in Senegalese defender.

It would seem like the Italian club is set for a busy transfer window, with there being constant rumours linking players to and away from the club.

Jorginho is one of the many Napoli player's linked away with a move, with  Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly set to sign the midfielder for £50m.

