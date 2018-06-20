Uruguayan Defender Guillermo Varela Claims to Play with Luis Suarez at Barcelona Would be a 'Dream'

June 20, 2018

Uruguayan and Peñarol defender Guillermo Varela has said that it would be a dream to play alongside Luis Suarez at Barcelona, amidst rumours that the former Liverpool striker has recommended Varela to his current employers. 

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender starred in Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt in their opening game of the World Cup, and Varela claims that he is focussed on playing for his country despite the speculation surrounding his club career. 

"I've read the reports but I haven't, nor would I, ask Luis about them," Varela said to an EFE news outlet (via Marca). 

"No one has confirmed them to me. Obviously yes, it would be a dream to play for Barcelona and more alongside Suarez, it would be really nice. But I don't want to think about that, I only want to think about Uruguay."

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Varela was also asked about the mindset of Luis Suarez after Uruguay's game against Egypt. The Uruguayan forward was uncharacteristically complacent in front of goal in his first World Cup game of the summer, provoking a great deal of criticism after the game.

"I see him with the same desire and enthusiasm. He couldn't convert them the other day. Luis is fine. He's a great player and he's always shown that at Barcelona."

The 25-year-old defender was then asked to comment on his feelings about Uruguay's opening game, and making his World Cup debut: 


"Once you are here, you can't believe it. Later, the important objective is to win. I thought it was a good game, personally speaking. Yes, there were one or two errors, but we're capable of adding a more cutting edge in attack. 


"The night before [the match] I felt horrible. It was my first match at the World Cup. At the beginning I was a little tense, I felt anxious before the game. Then you start to let it go." 

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Uruguay face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in their second game of the tournament, and Suarez will be hoping that he can re-find his goalscoring form to capitalise on the frailties in the Saudi Arabia defence that were evident in the 5-0 defeat to Russia.

