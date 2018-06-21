After a huge mistake from Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, Croatia took a 1–0 lead in its World Cup group stage match Thursday.

Croatia's Ante Rebic took advantage as Caballero tried to clear the ball out of the back. Caballero ended up flicking the ball straight into the air, and Rebic got the rebound and kicked it in to score and shock Argentina in the 52nd minute.

