Bert van Marwijk Claims Denmark Were 'Afraid' of Socceroos During Group C Clash

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Australia manager Bert van Marwijk has claimed Denmark were 'afraid' of the Socceroos during their 1-1 draw in Samara.

For the second game running the Aussies were bold and dominant but failed to reap their just rewards, leaving them with only one point in their World Cup campaign to date - but with a slight chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds on the final matchday.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Like they did in Kazan against France, Australia fell behind on the scoreboard against the Danish outfit after a sublime strike from Christian Eriksen, before they benefited from a VAR decision as Mile Jedinak levelled the scores from the spot. 


The second term saw Australia look more likely to clinch a winner after penning Denmark back in their defensive half in what was a goalless second term, but Van Marwijk was adamant their opponents were fearful of the Socceroos. 


"They were afraid of us,” Van Marwijk told reporters following the game, via Fox Sports.

"Especially in the second half we were not lucky. I think the first part of the game we were not convinced that we can easily play against them but after 15-20 minutes we saw the solution. From that moment we controlled the game.”

Van Marwijk was ultimately left to lament his sides' two results, however, as their dominant performances are not reflected in the Group C standings.

He added: “The disappointment is that after two games we should have had four points — we deserved it.

"We played very well against the No. 12 [team] in the world. So we can be proud again. And we had chances also to win."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)