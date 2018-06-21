Bert van Marwijk Claims Denmark Were 'Afraid' of Socceroos During Group C Clash

Australia manager Bert van Marwijk has claimed Denmark were 'afraid' of the Socceroos during their 1-1 draw in Samara.

For the second game running the Aussies were bold and dominant but failed to reap their just rewards, leaving them with only one point in their World Cup campaign to date - but with a slight chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds on the final matchday.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Like they did in Kazan against France, Australia fell behind on the scoreboard against the Danish outfit after a sublime strike from Christian Eriksen, before they benefited from a VAR decision as Mile Jedinak levelled the scores from the spot.





The second term saw Australia look more likely to clinch a winner after penning Denmark back in their defensive half in what was a goalless second term, but Van Marwijk was adamant their opponents were fearful of the Socceroos.





"They were afraid of us,” Van Marwijk told reporters following the game, via Fox Sports.

"Especially in the second half we were not lucky. I think the first part of the game we were not convinced that we can easily play against them but after 15-20 minutes we saw the solution. From that moment we controlled the game.”

Van Marwijk was ultimately left to lament his sides' two results, however, as their dominant performances are not reflected in the Group C standings.

Australia deserve more than just one point after those 2 performances. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) June 21, 2018

He added: “The disappointment is that after two games we should have had four points — we deserved it.

"We played very well against the No. 12 [team] in the world. So we can be proud again. And we had chances also to win."