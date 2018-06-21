Everton Announce Departure of Ramiro Funes Mori as Defender Joins Villarreal on 4-Year Deal

Ramiro Funes Mori has left Everton to join Spanish side Villarreal on a four-year deal after spending three seasons at Goodison Park.

The Argentinian centre-back signed on with the Toffees from River Plate in 2015, making 67 appearances for the Merseyside Blues in his Goodison career, but will begin next season playing in La Liga.

A statement on Everton's official website reads: " Ramiro Funes Mori has signed for Spanish side Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

"The centre-back has penned a four-year deal to June 2022 with the club, who finished fifth in La Liga last season."

Funes Mori was called up to Argentina's provisional World Cup squad but was not included in their final 23-man contingent.

The South American side could be set for an early return home, however, having lost 3-0 to Croatia on Thursday after drawing their first group stage match 1-1 with Iceland on Saturday.

The defender, meanwhile, will hope to revive his career over in Spain after missing several games for Everton last season due to injury.