YJB: Lukasz Fabianski Writes Heartfelt Letter to Swansea Following £7m Move to West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski has penned an open letter to Swansea in the wake of his move to West Ham. The goalkeeper was always destined to remain in the Premier League following the Swans' relegation into the Championship, but he's made his appreciation to the club very clear.

Fabianski arrived into SA1 having spent years as the backup keeper at Arsenal. His reputation was low, but chairman Huw Jenkins took a chance on the then free transfer, and it undoubtedly paid off. Over the last four seasons, Fabianski has made more saves than any other top flight shot stopper, and now he's taken to Instagram to thank everyone.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Dear Jack Army," begins the Poland international.

"I would like to say massive thank you to all of you! From the very first day you made me and my family feel so welcome in Swansea. For four years we could feel nothing buy love, support and respect.

"I will always be grateful for the opportunity that Swansea AFC has given me. I tried my best in every single training session, in every single game and I hope that with my performances and attitude on and off the pitch I have earned your respect."

The 33-year-old then went on to thank his teammates, and the Swansea staff for his time in South Wales - paying particular attention to goalkeeping coaches Tony Roberts and Javi Garcia.

"Thank you to the chairman for believing and taking chance on me. Thank you to all the managers I played for. Thank you to all my teammates I played with. Thank you to all the people working at the club, behind the scenes so I could only focus on football.

"Special mention to Javi Garcia and Tony Roberts for helping me to develop and understand the game better with every single training session.

#jackarmy @swansofficial A post shared by Łukasz Fabiański Official (@lukasz.fabianski) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

"It's been an amazing journey to represent this club for 4 years."