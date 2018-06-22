Borussia Dortmund Cool Interest in Michy Batshuayi as Focus Switches to Blues Teammate

German outfit Borussia Dortmund are no longer interested in permanently signing Michy Batshuayi this summer, instead turning their attention to Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata as their search for a striker continues, according to reports.

Batshuayi spent the second half of last season on loan at the Westfalenstadion after an unusual transfer window that saw Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Arsenal, while Olivier Giroud ditched life at the Emirates for Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international only made 14 appearances before an ankle ligament injury ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Batshuayi impressed in Germany by scoring nine goals and claiming one assist.





However, Borussia Dortmund will not look to make his move to the club permanent this summer. Instead, the Black and Yellows have turned their attention to signing Batshuayi's teammate in west London, Morata, according to Bild (via talkSPORT).

It is claimed that Chelsea would consider selling Morata this summer just 12 months after his high-profile arrival from Real Madrid. However, the club would be looking to recoup most of the £60m they splashed out for his signature last summer.

If the Blues stand firm on their valuation of Morata then Dortmund could have to drop out of the race for his signature. Despite being one of the biggest clubs in Europe, their record signing remains former Chelsea forward André Schürrle at £27m.

Dortmund will still be searching for a new striker this summer, but the club have already made four signings ahead of the new campaign. Goalkeepers Eric Oelschlägel and Marwin Hitz have joined on free transfers, with the signings of Marius Wolf and Thomas Delaney having cost a total of £22.5m.