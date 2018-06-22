Crystal Palace Set to Reignite Bid for Fenerbahce Midfielder After Missing January Move

Crystal Palace are making moves this summer to reinforce their midfield options ahead of next season and have apparently targeted Fenerbahce’s box-to-box man Ozan Tufan as an ideal addition to their current options.

Turkish outlet Gunes, via Turkish-Football, report that Roy Hodgson’s side are battling with La Liga side Girona for the signature of the Turkish international.

Crystal Palace will offer Wilfried Zaha £120,000 a week to hold on to the Ivory Coast winger.



He's attracted interest from Tottenham 👀



It's the gossip 🗞👉 https://t.co/EgWveDSlQe pic.twitter.com/b2h2ezhxFF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2018

It is said that the south London side came close to luring the 22-year-old to Selhurst Park on deadline day during the January transfer window.

However, the deal fell through, and Tufan went on to spend the remainder of the season among Fenerbahce’s reserves after failing to regain selection in the Istanbul side’s first team.

It is said, though, that the Eagles have maintained their interest in the Turkish international, who has 39 caps to his name for his country, and that preliminary talks have been held between the club and the player’s agent, Ahmet Bulut.

Tufan was a £6m signing when Fenerbahce recruited the midfielder from Bursaspor in 2015, but the Super Lig giants are reportedly now willing to entertain offers of just £2.5m for their man this summer.

The dynamic midfielder scored three goals and contributed two assists in just 14 appearances for the Turkish side last season and would be a useful addition alongside the likes of Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur in Palace’s central midfield ranks.

Roy Hodgson is currently sat at home thinking, 'maybe Kane shouldn’t have been on corners after all’.



Then he smiles, shakes his head ruefully, and gets back to his jigsaw. #ENG — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 18, 2018

Roy Hodgson guided the south Londoners clear of the relegation zone to an 11th place finish in the Premier League last season and will be hoping that Steve Parish and co are prepared to financially back a recruitment drive this summer which can help the former England manager take his side to the next level next term.