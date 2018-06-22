Fans Demand News About Nabil Fekir as Liverpool Tweet Old Transfer Announcement Video

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to demand their club revisits their pursuit of France international Nabil Fekir after the Reds posted a nostalgic video of Mohamed Salah on their official Twitter account.

The club confirmed the £36m signing of Salah from AS Roma on June 22 last summer, and Liverpool republished the announcement video of the 'Egyptian king' exactly one year on from his groundbreaking arrival.

One year ago today... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kc4Uk0ttxW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2018

Salah scored 44 goals and claimed 16 assists in his maiden campaign at Anfield, going on to lift the PFA Player of the Year award ahead of Manchester City's title-winning midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

But Liverpool's supporters were keen to remind their club that they still needed reinforcements this summer when they posted about the anniversary of Salah's arrival, with fans eager to see the Reds go back in for Lyon's Fekir.

Do the same for Fekir🔴👍🏿 — 🤷🏿‍♂️ - 🔑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BabyKeith8) June 22, 2018

ANNOUNCE FEKIR — Alessandro Tilocca (@Sandro_Tilocca) June 22, 2018

OH FFS!!!!!!! just announce Fekirrrrrrrrr — DON OF LFC (@Don_of_LFC) June 22, 2018

Well, you hardly have to be Sherlock Holmes to see who fans want at Anfield next season, but will the club's hierarchy re-enter negotiations with Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas?

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Liverpool have already seen two new midfielders join their ranks ahead of the new season. Naby Keïta has finally come to the club after a deal was struck with RB Leipzig over a move last year, while AS Monaco star Fabinho secured a transf earlier this summer.