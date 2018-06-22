Fans Demand News About Nabil Fekir as Liverpool Tweet Old Transfer Announcement Video

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to demand their club revisits their pursuit of France international Nabil Fekir after the Reds posted a nostalgic video of Mohamed Salah on their official Twitter account.

The club confirmed the £36m signing of Salah from AS Roma on June 22 last summer, and Liverpool republished the announcement video of the 'Egyptian king' exactly one year on from his groundbreaking arrival.

Salah scored 44 goals and claimed 16 assists in his maiden campaign at Anfield, going on to lift the PFA Player of the Year award ahead of Manchester City's title-winning midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

But Liverpool's supporters were keen to remind their club that they still needed reinforcements this summer when they posted about the anniversary of Salah's arrival, with fans eager to see the Reds go back in for Lyon's Fekir.

Well, you hardly have to be Sherlock Holmes to see who fans want at Anfield next season, but will the club's hierarchy re-enter negotiations with Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas?

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Liverpool have already seen two new midfielders join their ranks ahead of the new season. Naby Keïta has finally come to the club after a deal was struck with RB Leipzig over a move last year, while AS Monaco star Fabinho secured a transf earlier this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)