Neymar finally got his 2018 World Cup goal by scoring in stoppage time along with Philippe Coutinhoto to help Brazil win 2–0 over Costa Rica on Friday in its World Cup group stage match.

After getting the cross from Douglas Costa that Casemiro had pushed forward, Neymar scored to secure the victory.

Following the goal, Neymar had an emotional reaction showing just how much it meant to him.

While the reaction to Neymar's goal was emotional, the outburst following Coutinho was pure joy that resulted in Tite taking a tumble.

Tite gets swallowed up in #BRA's Coutinho goal celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z1BOFrx4yE — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 22, 2018

Recap the match with Sports Illustrated's live blog of the game here.