Neymar finally got his 2018 World Cup goal by scoring in stoppage time along with Philippe Coutinhoto to help Brazil win 2–0 over Costa Rica.
Neymar finally got his 2018 World Cup goal by scoring in stoppage time along with Philippe Coutinhoto to help Brazil win 2–0 over Costa Rica on Friday in its World Cup group stage match.
After getting the cross from Douglas Costa that Casemiro had pushed forward, Neymar scored to secure the victory.
Following the goal, Neymar had an emotional reaction showing just how much it meant to him.
#MundialTelemundo ¡Para sellar la victoria! @neymarjr le ponte punto final al marcador de #BRA sobre #CRC y así lo narra 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL pic.twitter.com/GX5PFPjTLN— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 22, 2018
#MundialTelemundo ¡Sentimientos a flor de piel! @neymarjr rompe en llanto tras el triunfo de #BRA sobre #CRC pic.twitter.com/mYtJBv0wck— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 22, 2018
While the reaction to Neymar's goal was emotional, the outburst following Coutinho was pure joy that resulted in Tite taking a tumble.
Tite gets swallowed up in #BRA's Coutinho goal celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z1BOFrx4yE— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 22, 2018
Recap the match with Sports Illustrated's live blog of the game here.