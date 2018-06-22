Watch: Neymar Delivers Emotional Goal to Seal Win Over Costa Rica

Screenshot via @TelemundoSports

Neymar finally got his 2018 World Cup goal by scoring in stoppage time along with Philippe Coutinhoto to help Brazil win 2–0 over Costa Rica.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 22, 2018

Neymar finally got his 2018 World Cup goal by scoring in stoppage time along with Philippe Coutinhoto to help Brazil win 2–0 over Costa Rica on Friday in its World Cup group stage match.  

After getting the cross from Douglas Costa that Casemiro had pushed forward, Neymar scored to secure the victory.

Following the goal, Neymar had an emotional reaction showing just how much it meant to him. 

While the reaction to Neymar's goal was emotional, the outburst following Coutinho was pure joy that resulted in Tite taking a tumble.

Recap the match with Sports Illustrated's live blog of the game here

 

