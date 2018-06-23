AC Milan to Be Kicked Out of Europa League & Fined €30m Over Financial Fair Play Failures

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Milan are set to be fined an incredible €30m this summer for their breach of Financial Fair Play. On top of the fine, to add insult to injury, UEFA will also ban the club from taking part in next season's Europa League. If the report is true, this is hugely damaging news for the club.

Last summer, Milan looked as though they were building a team fit to reclaim the Italian throne. A huge number of arrivals, showcased by the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci.

They couldn't go wrong, right? Wrong. Despite the millions shelled out on almost an entirely new starting XI, Milan got off to an awful start in last season's Serie A, promptly resulting in Vincenzo Montella's sacking.

They did eventually qualify for Europa League under Gennaro Gatusso's guidance, fully aware that they would likely be facing ramifications from FFP for their summer spending spree.

And now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calcio Mercato), they will face a huge fine of €30m and will be kicked out of the Europa League. President Yonghong Li risks losing control of the club very soon having failed to put in a cash injection of €32m into the club.

Handout/GettyImages

Despite his efforts (which UEFA are well aware of), they will not go any easier on Milan. The 25th June will see the final verdict arrive, and the club are already putting together a team of lawyers to appeal it; in which case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport will make a final verdict on July 10.

