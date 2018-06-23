Mesut Özil Asks for Number Ten Jersey Following Jack Wilshere's Arsenal Departure

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil is finally going to get his wish at the Emirates Stadium, five years after he first signed for the club.

Özil has made it publicly clear that the number 10 shirt means a lot to him, as it is a number that has been worn by legends of the game.

The 29-year-old wears number 10 for Germany and also had the same number on his back during his time at Real Madrid, but the presence of Jack Wilshere has prevented him from being Arsenal's number 10 ever since his arrival in north London for £42.5m in 2013.

However, with Jack Wilshere set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Mirror report that Özil is finally going to be handed the number 10 shirt.

Despite currently being away at the World Cup with Germany, Özil will be delighted upon his return as Unai Emery is set to please the attacking midfielder by handing him his dream squad number.

Speaking back in 2013, Ozil said [per the Mirror]: "For me, the number means a lot. It’s my favourite number.

"Football legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona or Pele wore that number on the back. I’m really happy about it.

"Of course I have previously given those in charge a signal. The number is right for me and my position as a playmaker."

Özil thought his luck was in when Jack Wilshere joined Bournemouth on loan last summer, however, Arsene Wenger's belief that Wilshere had an Arsenal future meant that the number 10 shirt was held in reserve.

"Since Wilshere’s departure last summer, the number is free, but I have yet to get it," Özil told German outlet Kicker, per the Mirror.