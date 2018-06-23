'Pure Emotion': Switzerland Star Xherdan Shaqiri Defends Controversial Goal Celebration

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka stirred controversy last night as they both made nationalist symbols of their Albanian heritage during their 2-1 victory against Serbia in Kaliningrad.

After scoring, both players put their open hands together and interlocked their thumbs to display the double-headed eagle figure that can be found on the national flag of Albania.

Their opponents Serbia have not politically acknowledged Kosovo leaving Serbia as a former region of the country. Despite this, Serbian players did not respond to the celebrations despite the tense relationship between the two countries.

Sky Sports revealed that both players are from Kosovo, as the former Serbian providence declared independence in 2008, they both chose to play for Switzerland, but they are of Albanian heritage.

After the game, Xherdan Shaqiri told Sky Sports that his celebration was pure emotion, and nothing else.

“I think about this, I don’t want to speak,” he said, “in football, you always have emotions.

“You can see what I did, and its just emotion, and I’m happy just to have scored the goal. I did it, and we don’t have to speak about this.”

MB Media/GettyImages

However, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic stated that any political matter should be kept arms-length of football.


“You should never mix politics and football,” he said, “you should always show respect. It’s a wonderful atmosphere and a positive experience and that’s what football should be about."

Serbia’s coach Mladen Krstajic refused to comment on the incident.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)