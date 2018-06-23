Real Madrid & Juventus Join the Race to Sign Out of Favour Bayern Midfielder Thiago Alcantara

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Thiago Alcantara's future could definitely be away from the Allianz Arena this summer, and there's interest in his services from around Europe. The Spaniard is available to buy from Bayern Munich during the closed season, and the German side are after a fee of around €60m.

Thiago has enjoyed a fruitful five seasons in Bavaria, lifting the Bundesliga at the end of each term. Until now, he's been a key figure in the German squad, but an abundance of midfield talent means that the playmaker is free to leave this summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

And now, as teams catch wind of his availability, some of Europe's top clubs have come closing in.


According to Spanish outlet Marca (via Calcio Mercato), Real Madrid (fierce rivals of Thiago's former club Barcelona) are interested in the player. New manager Julen Lopetegui has worked with Thiago in the Spain national team setup, and is believed to be a big fan of the midfielder.

Lopetegui sees Thiago as a potential replacement for Mateo Kovacic, who is looking to leave the Bernabe in search of regular game time, and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Croatian.

On the other hand, Juventus are also expressing an interest in Thiago - so claims Tuttosport (as per Il Bianconero). Max Allegri would consider making a move for the Spain international, should Miralem Pjanic move away.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Old Lady are holding out for €80m for the Bosnian, and while many reports have linked Juve with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Tuttosport believed that Thiago is another - much cheaper - option than the Serbian alternative.

