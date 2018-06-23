Serbia Coach Mladen Krstajic 'Disturbed' After Late 2-1 Switzerland Defeat & Dismisses Penalty Claim

Serbian coach Mladen Krstajic says that he was disturbed by Switzerland’s late winner in Kaliningrad. The Eastern European side conceded a last-minute goal from Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri to put a huge dent in their chances of qualifying from Group E with Brazil still to play.

Krstajic refused to comment on a contentious penalty decision that went against his side as striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looked to be held down by two Swiss defenders in the second half.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

Serbia can still qualify from the group despite the herculean task that they face, but Krstajic felt that his players could not have given anymore than they did.





He said,as quote by STV: “We were disturbed by the Swiss equaliser, we were equal to them, maybe we had more possession but at 1-1 we tried to go on the attack.





"We substituted a defensive midfielder for an attacking midfielder but unfortunately we conceded a 90th minute goal on the break but this is football.

“We did not convert some of our chances, whether it was a penalty or not is something I will not comment on."





"I believe that the lads have given their all and I cannot say that they did have the desire to achieve the right result."

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

“We can be satisfied with the first half, tactically and technically we were sound. We conceded a naïve goal, as far as the referee is concerned it’s not up to me to comment or rate him.”





“As far as the support goes, both Russian and Serbian fans, we can be more than satisfied. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hospitality that they’ve shown us from day one.

"Both the Russian and Serbian fans who came from the Montenegro and Serbian peninsulas, it was a true pleasure playing in front of such a crowd."