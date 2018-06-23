With its surprising seat at the top of the World Cup's Group F, Mexico will look to keep the ball rolling against South Korea and inch closer to a place in the knockout stage.

Mexico turned in one of the performances of the World Cup thus far with a 1-0 win over reigning champion Germany. Hirving Lozano scored the goal, and amid rumors that he's in talks with Barcelona, he'll look to shine again.

Standing in Mexico's way is a South Korea side that was stifled by Sweden and fell 1-0 on a VAR-ruled penalty kick. Led by Tottenham's Son Heung-min, South Korea can't be overlooked by a Mexico side that has big goals following its statement victory.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

