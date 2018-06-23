How to Watch South Korea vs Mexico: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch South Korea vs. Mexico in the World Cup group stage on Saturday, June 23.

By Julia Poe
June 23, 2018

With its surprising seat at the top of the World Cup's Group F, Mexico will look to keep the ball rolling against South Korea and inch closer to a place in the knockout stage.

Mexico turned in one of the performances of the World Cup thus far with a 1-0 win over reigning champion Germany. Hirving Lozano scored the goal, and amid rumors that he's in talks with Barcelona, he'll look to shine again. 

Standing in Mexico's way is a South Korea side that was stifled by Sweden and fell 1-0 on a VAR-ruled penalty kick. Led by Tottenham's Son Heung-min, South Korea can't be overlooked by a Mexico side that has big goals following its statement victory.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on FuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)