Spain Defender Jordi Alba Dismisses Premier League Links & Calls for Positivity Ahead of Morocco Tie

Spain defender Jordi Alba has called on the Spanish press to 'be positive' as the team try to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup, and also revealed he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

Fernando Hierro's men opened their group campaign with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Portugal, before scraping through a tough clash against Iran with a 1-0 victory.

After one bad #WorldCup experience...#ESP defender knows the atmosphere is key.



And is determined to transmit positivity.



💡https://t.co/ShNZOZeTaN pic.twitter.com/DemdoXYHsp — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) June 22, 2018

Their performances have been subjected to criticism from areas of the Spanish press, but Barcelona left back Jordi Alba has asked the media to 'be positive' and cut the side some slack as they focus on their final group game against Morocco.

"You have to be positive in this life and wait a bit before criticising us, please," he told reporters in a press conference on Thursday, per Spanish outlet Marca.

"We have become accustomed to criticism in recent years, it's always like that. People always like to focus on the negatives rather than the positives."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alba has previously been linked with Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, and when asked about a potential move away from Barcelona, Alba said as quoted by the Sun: “No, no, I'm very good at Barca. If it were up to me, I would stay at Barcelona all my life."

Iran's performance against Spain came under fire from football fans across the world, with Carlos Queiroz's men sitting very deep and 'parking the bus' - meaning that Spain struggled to build enough momentum to break through the tight Iranian unit and create chances to score.

"I saw in the first half they wasted more time than normal, but every side plays to their strengths," he admitted.

"They made the match very difficult for us. We respect every team and every style, whether we agree with it or not."

Spain have had to stick to their own well-renowned style, despite new manager Fernando Hierro stepping in on the eve of the World Cup, following the dismissal of new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.