Watford Reject Bids From Sporting CP and Celta Vigo for Defender Pervis Estupiñán

Watford have reportedly rejected bids for left back Pervis Estupiñán from Sporting CP and Celta Vigo, as it looks like the 20-year-old could be in Javi Gracia's plans for next season.

Estupiñán joined the Hornets in 2016, but he has yet to feature for the club. Instead, the full back has been sent out on loan to Granada, and last season he spent time at Segunda Division side Almeria where he featured 27 times. Estupiñán has also represented Ecuador at Under-20 level.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

It would seem like the Ecuadorian impressed while on loan last season as Sporting CP and Celta Vigo have been rumoured to have put in bids for Estupiñán. However, Ecuagol.com have reported that both bids have been rejected.





The 20-year-old looks like he may have a future at Watford as the Hornets look to improve on last season's performance in the Premier League.

Gracia seems to have a busy summer on his hands with the Spanish manager looking to offload a number of players including captain Troy Deeney.

Deeney has been made available for a reported £10m, and Championship side Leeds United are rumoured to be looking at signing the 29-year-old. Strike partner Andre Gray could also see himself offloaded after failing to impress at Vicarage Road last term.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The former Burnley man only found the net five times in the Premier League last season after signing for a club record fee of £18.5m, and relegated Stoke City have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old - who could leave Watford for £15m.